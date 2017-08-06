YRMC nurse exemplifizes Florence Nightingale

From the moment Texas native Lisa Steinbrink encountered her first patient as a certified nurse’s assistant at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center 11 years ago, she was hooked.

“The patients were just amazing,” recalled Steinbrink, who found herself following in the footsteps of her beloved grandmother, Rose Hillhouse, who was a nurse before retiring to Prescott.

Steinbrink’s instant love affair with “bedside nursing” was further enhanced by the hospital staff who proved an “instant family” and she never wanted to leave “or do anything else.”

So she decided to pursue further education at Yavapai College to become a registered nurse and joined the hospital staff in that role seven years ago.

With her fellow co-workers and administrators emphasizing Steinbrink’s lively personality, genuine compassion and kindness for patients, and professionalism, Steinbrink has progressed in her career to a place where she is now a charge nurses and mentor to her medical-surgery-telemetry unit on the west campus. Steinbrink also educates new staff members as part of the hospital’s new employee orientation process “to ensure they have a successful new career with YRMC,” staff officials said.

The accolades for what Steinbrink considers her calling in life just recently led to her becoming the recipient of the hospital’s Florence Nightingale Award.

Nightingale is considered the founder of nursing, credited for her compassionate care of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.

“She is amazing,” said YRMC’s Director of Nursing Stephanie Jenkins. “She brings the meaning of nursing to reality. She has a way with people.”

Just her smile is enough to give comfort to even the most ill of patients, as well as offer confidence to patient families, officials said.

“I want them to feel I’m compassionate to them, but that I’m also on top of what they need,” Steinbrink said.

At a time when they might be feeling “miserable” Steinbrink said she wants them to have the confidence that she and everyone else on the team is about helping them “be as good as they can be in that moment.”

Often, Steinbrink notes, patients remember a nurse not for any major medical intervention they perform but for something simple, taking time for some conversation, getting them a warm blanket or just “holding someone’s hand.”

In the hospital’s announcement of Steinbrink’s award she is described as a stand-out because of her willingness to go above and beyond to assure every patient in her care gets “good hygiene, assistance with nutrition and caring support.” She, too, is a role model for every other nurse in how care should be delivered. She is cross-trained as a unit secretary so to ensure physician orders are accurately processed for staff to follow.”

“She’s great. We love her,” Jenkins said.

The award was a surprise, one Steinbrink assures she will always cherish.

“I am really honored,” she said, noting she would like to think her caring and friendliness and willingness to work with both patients and staff contributed to her selection.

Steinbrink’s caring gene, and commitment to the Prescott community, is shared by her husband, Troy, a Prescott firefighter and paramedic. The couple together have three children, two girls and a boy, aged 17, 15 and 4.

“We can both relate to the stress level, and are a great support for each other,” Steinbrink said, noting that their oldest daughter is considering a medical career.

Off-duty, Steinbrink said she savors spending time with her husband and children. Like many Prescott folks, the Steinbrinks appreciate the outdoors, including camping, hiking, and doing projects around their house.

As a nurse, Steinbrink said no day is the same, and she welcomes the fact that this is a career that “keeps you on your toes and keeps you learning.”

Steinbrink said she remembers her grandmother’s mantra that to be a great nurse “you have to love what you’re doing.”

She takes that advice to heart each day.

“I really do love what I do,” she said.