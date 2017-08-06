Vegas man fined after rescuing baby falcon from New Mexico

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man says he was fined after trying to nurse back to health a baby falcon that he found in New Mexico.

Elementary school teacher Claude Cain says he found the chick earlier this summer lying near a second baby bird that was already dead. He decided to bring it back to Nevada with him because his father was too sick to take care of it.

He was issued a fine and charged with a misdemeanor after reaching out to Nevada Department of Wildlife for help.

Department spokesman Doug Nielsen says people should not interfere with nature and need to call officials before they decide to act.

Cain plans to dispute the fine. His court case is scheduled for Sept. 11.