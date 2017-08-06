Two dead in two-vehicle collision on Highway 69

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near Dewey-Humboldt Friday morning, Aug. 4.

Arizona Department of Public Safety reports that at approximately 11:06 a.m., a vehicle crossed the median from the southbound side and collided with a second vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver and front-seat passenger from the cross-over vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Harry and Abeline Traub of Prescott, DPS said.

A rear-seat passenger was flown to Phoenix after being extricated by fire personnel, DPS said.