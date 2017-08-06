Obituary: Virginia M. Ulliman

The family of Virginia M. Ulliman, 95, mourn her passing in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on July 8, 2017. Virginia, the daughter of Thomas and Charlotte Hayth, was born on Dec. 23, 1921, in Jackson, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eugene E. Ulliman Sr., who died June 20, 2003, in Fresno, California, where they lived for 24 years. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jerome) Jeffery of Prescott Valley, Arizona; her son, Eugene E. (Sloane) Ulliman Jr., of Elk Grove, California; three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

During her life, Virginia was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend. She was also a Realtor and an accomplished artist of which many homes grace her beautiful paintings.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave in Prescott, Arizona, and 1 p.m. an interment at the Prescott National Cemetery.

In memory of her love of animals, remembrance donations can be sent to your local Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.





Information provided by survivors.