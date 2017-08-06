Column: Laws to make people follow laws?

They are called Phantom Plates, Ghost Plates, Block Plates, even “Loover” plates. On Wednesday, they will be illegal in Arizona.

Among the hundreds of bills that become law Aug. 9, which we told you about in Saturday’s Courier, is the ban on license plate covers.

Some blur the vehicle’s entire license plate — depending on the angle you’re looking from; some block half; and still others make license plates practically invisible. Seriously, anything that blocks a vehicle’s plate from view will be outside the law beginning Wednesday.

I’m told folks who sprayed their plates (you often see them peeling nowadays) need to do some scraping too.

It is a big deal when you consider mishaps in what I would call the most common setting: parking lots.

Ever witness someone who backs their car or truck into another vehicle, and they drive away but you cannot read their plate? I have seen it happen a dozen times, seven incidents in which the plate was obscured. Shopping center parking lots come to my mind, especially grocery stores.

Forget that the devices were invented to thwart photo-enforcement cameras, like what the Town of Prescott Valley used to have for speeding and red-light running on Glassford Hill Road (two places); westbound Highway 69, coming up the hill (speeding); and at least one mobile unit (both offenses). Those are gone.

That’s ironic though. I always thought a ticket for speeding — where you knew the cameras stood (most of these were permanent) — was a special bonus for some repeat offenders. If something bad happens more than once at a certain spot in town, you’d think that person would learn to slow down there or take a different route in the future.

Instead, they spend money to cheat … or break the law.

A Prescott Valley police officer told me years ago one offender had racked up multiple (many) speeding violations of this sort. They did everything they could to ignore the tickets in the mail, not be served the papers, and … obscure their license plates.

At some point, you’d think their insurance company would put a stop to this, right? Apparently, they didn’t like following that law either; the one requiring every motorist to have a minimum amount of insurance. (As the story goes, the long arm of the law eventually caught up with them — and they’re walking now.)

Same goes for crunching bumpers with another vehicle in a parking lot, and there you adding a pedestrian factor.

It is becoming more and more common for people to think our laws do not apply to them, folks. But the authorities will catch them eventually.

A week ago I asked in this space, “What’s happening to our politics?” Nah, politics are small potatoes; how about “What’s happening to our society?”

We should not need a law to get people to follow the law, laws that they are inclined to not follow in the first place. Good luck.

And, the legislature doesn’t want to create a “nanny state.” Too late.

Regardless, get a screwdriver and remove that license plate cover.