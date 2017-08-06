Child of the Week: Iliana

Iliana lives in Prescott Valley with her mom, two brothers, sister, stepdad and stepsister. It’s a busy household.

The soon-to-be-kindergartener wouldn’t mind if her Big Sister would join her in watching her favorite shows and playing with the corresponding toys: Paw Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, and PJ Mask. A Big Sister could do all of that and also help her with lots of new experiences.

The youngest child in her family, Iliana emulates her siblings but knows what she likes. As she cuddles the family dog, a Chihuahua named Reyna, which means Queenie, Iliana thinks hard. Then, with a pause between each thought, the 5-year-old says, “I like playing on the playground — the slides; playing with puppies; playing with slime, purple slime and all colors; I like pink best; I like riding scooters; I like to ride my bike; I like tumbling.”

But with all that activity, what Iliana says she’d like to do with a Big Sister is “go to the ice cream store.” Her other favorite foods are mac and cheese and spaghetti with meatballs.

If you would like to help Iliana explore the world around her, call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org. Or, if you can’t be a Big, how about supporting a Big? The Arizona State Tax Credit and Bowl for Kids’ Sake are ways to do so. Start your adventure today.