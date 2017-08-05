Click for FREE HOME DELIVERY
Self-fueling boat sets off from Paris on 6-year world trip

A boat that fuels itself left Paris Saturday, July 15, 2017 on a six-year round-the-world journey that its designers hope serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 5, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    The Energy Observer, a former race boat turned into a autonomous navigation with hydrogen, sails on the Seine river in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

    PARIS (AP) — A boat that fuels itself has set off on a trip around the world from Paris on a six-year journey that its designers hope will serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future.

    Energy Observer will use its solar panels, wind turbines and a hydrogen fuel cell system to power its trip. The $5.25 million boat left dock July 15 from Paris toward the Atlantic.

    The futuristic-looking 30.5-meter (100-foot) boat will rely on sun or wind during the day and tap into its hydrogen reservoirs at night. It produces its own hydrogen through electrolysis of sea water.

    Originally designed in 1983, the boat enjoyed a successful career in open-sea sailing races before skippers Frederic Dahirel and Victorien Erussard and a French research institute converted it into the Energy Observer project.

