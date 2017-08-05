Letter: White Cane thanks

Editor:

The Early Bird Lions Club of Prescott Valley, observed “White Cane Day” on June 10. Members of the club raised money to provide vision and hearing services for those in our community.

Money raised allowed the Lions to perform vision screening, eye glasses, and other services related to vision loss. Our members help with many other non-profit organizations as well.

Thank you to Fry’s Food Market, Ace Hardware, Wal-Mart, and Safeway which provided space for our members to accept White Cane donations.

Thanks,

Carm Staker, Chairman

Prescott Valley