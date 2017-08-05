Letter: Prop 443 - Truth will prevail

Editor:

Voters deserve the truth about Proposition 443, and I welcome the opportunity to correct misstatements by the Citizens Tax Committee (CTC) and the No on 443 PAC. Their statements such as, “This will be the largest tax increase in the history of Prescott” to “The reality is we have already paid this bill once, and now they want us to pay it again,” are not true.

In 1995, Prescott voters passed a 1 percent sales tax for streets. Proposition 443 is for “three-quarters of one percent (0.75)” – less than 1 percent. The city has paid only the Annual Required Contribution (ARC), which is the minimum payment required.

The unfunded liability is now $78.4 million; the ARC paid this year was $6.3 million, next year the ARC is $7.8 million. When you pay the minimum payment on your credit card, you haven’t paid your full credit card bill. The CTC knows full well that the city has made only the required minimum payments, resulting in growing unfunded liability.

Finally, the most misleading statement is that from a candidate: “The ballot language is flawed. It does not ensure the revenue generated from the sales tax would actually be used to reduce Prescott’s pension liability.” (Daily Courier, July 17) Again, not true!

The ballot language is extremely clear: “A ‘YES’ vote shall have the effect of adopting a transaction privilege tax of three-quarters of one percent (0.75), the revenue from which shall be dedicated to the payment of the city’s unfunded liability to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, …”

A dedicated tax cannot be used for anything other than that to which it is dedicated, and these people or groups know that is the truth. So why are they distorting the truth? Is their goal to confuse and mislead the voters?

I believe the truth always trumps deception and ask you to join me and vote Yes on Prop 443.

Billie Orr

Prescott City Councilwoman