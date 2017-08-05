Letter: Get both parties together

Get both parties together

Editor:

In Community Editor Tim Wiederaenders’ column, July 29, the following is mentioned as a bad thing: “voting against something just because it is sponsored by the opposition (not because it is a bad bill)…”



What is not mentioned and is even worse is voting for something just because it is sponsored by your party even without knowing what is in the bill, good or bad.

A particularly bad example of such was the Democrat leader of the House urging a vote for the Affordable Care Act justifying such vote on the grounds that “we must vote for it to find out what is in it.”



If the Speaker of the House didn’t know what was in it before the vote, then most of the rank and file probably didn’t know either, yet every single Democrat voted for it simply because it was sponsored by their party.

The Republicans, now in the majority, can’t seem to get anything done because they can’t agree even among themselves, maybe because they know what’s in the bill before the vote? Hmm, maybe it would be a good idea for the leaders of both parties to get together to agree on fixing some things.

Chuck Seeger

Prescott Valley

EDITORS NOTE – For the sake of clarity, as we have stated in this space before, the national media took Nancy Pelosi’s quote out of context. The full quote, which was the last line of a 400-word statement in 2010, was: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.”