K9 dog retires; board approves sale to officer for $1

Miley spent five years as a drug enforcement K-9 for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office before officially retiring on July 15.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of Miley, 8, to her fellow officer Eric Lopez and his family.

“She’s been raised by the officer and I think it’s just a good move to keep the animal as a pet and family member there with them,” Sheriff Scott

Mascher told the board.

Lopez has worked with Miley for about the past 5 years.

“In our time together, we’ve been very successful,” Lopez said. “Over the last few years, she’s found several thousand pounds of drugs.”

Miley was purchased by Lopez for $1, which Supervisor Craig Brown provided to show his support for the sale.

“Here’s a buck,” Brown said as he publicly handed Lopez $1.