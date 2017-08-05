Funnel cloud(s) spied over Prescott

Courier readers sent in images they captured Saturday of a funnel cloud forming over the Prescott area.

Jill Larson spotted one from Southview, looking northeast.

Mike Buben took a picture of one while doing aerial photography of the Prescott Mall.

And, Craig and Janine Turner were driving in the vicinity of the airport and “stopped dead in our tracks after looking up and seeing this little tornado starting to form.”

The National Weather Service was unavailable for comment at press time.

However, the Weather Service (Flagstaff office) reports that Yavapai is among several counties that can expect hazardous weather today and tonight, Aug. 5.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms to continue to move east to northeast Saturday, as a weather disturbance moves east across far northern Arizona.

For Sunday through Friday, moisture begins to decrease across the area limiting storms to a more isolated pattern through the weekend and into early next week.