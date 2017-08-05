Crash on Willow Creek sends 1 to Phoenix hospital, 6 to YRMC

Two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Commerce Drive in Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 5, around 11:30 a.m., according to Prescott Fire Department officials.

Seven people were injured in the accident, said Battalion Chief Dan Morgan.

One was in critical condition and flown to the John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix.

Two others were level two trauma, meaning they had multi-system trauma of some sort, and were transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center West.

The remaining four had minor injuries and were transported to YRMC East.

Three fire engines and four Lifeline ambulances responded to the incident.

Further details were unavailable at press time.