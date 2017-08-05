Column: Are we all that we can be?

The ubiquitous Army recruiting poster exhorts us to “Be all you can be!” Promising that a stint in Army service will grow us, strengthen us and enable us to be all we can be.

But are we here in Prescott “All we can be”? Our local economy seems largely driven by the retirement and recovery industries with a significant boost from tourism. But is this all we can be? Or even all we should be or want to be?

It seems to me that our current and continuing conversation seems to be focused on cutting taxes, how to pay for PSPRS and our schools; all why we self-congratulate ourselves for being smart enough to choose Prescott as our home. Meanwhile our economic development efforts seem to be singularly focused on tourism and attracting more retail and building more housing to serve retirees.

But can’t we, shouldn’t we be more?

There are over 1,500 students enrolled in Prescott High School, there are even more in Basis and the other charter schools serving the Prescott region. Past data suggests that nearly 90 percent will go on to college then graduate and start their professional careers. But sadly, there are few professional jobs here in Prescott so … they leave. They take their talent to another community in another location and contribute to their adopted community’s economy.

So, we spend our tax dollars to educate them and then, to find a professional job, they leave. There are simply few real professional jobs that pay good wages that will allow them to remain in “Everybody’s Hometown” and build a career.

It does not have to stay this way.



Prescott has three institutions of higher learning – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott College, and Yavapai College.

ERAU, in particular, has a world-class program in cyber security. The rapidly growing cyber security industry is currently at $50 billion and expected to grow to $170 billion in the next few years. ERAU is conducting the research and developing the talent to grow this important and lucrative industry – right here in Prescott!

Why can’t we use this tremendous talent base right here to become a leadership region in cyber security?

It takes some vision, it takes some outreach, it takes changing the conversation from tax cuts to economic development and it takes all of us working together. Can’t we do that?

Michael S. Ellegood, PE is the former Public Works director and county engineer for Maricopa County. He currently resides in Creekside across from Yavapai Hills and consults on project management with agencies across the US and Canada. He is also a public education advocate.