Church News: Week of Aug. 5, 2017

Connection Church has moved to Chino Valley. The new address is 440 Palomino Road, Suite C, Chino Valley. We meet every Sunday for powerful worship, message and fellowship. Fun, meaningful children’s lesson given every Sunday at 11 a.m. in Kids Connect!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Summer schedule: During the summer months, June 4 through Sept. 3, there will be only one service, at 10 a.m. This will enable people from both congregations to become better acquainted as well as welcome newcomers to the area. Adult Sunday school will meet weekly at 9 a.m. and children’s Sunday school will be on the 2nd and 4th Sundays or each month at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 735 E. Road One South, Chino Valley.

Join St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley for its ongoing Patriotic Rosary, held the 3rd Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. The dedication was started by the Knights of Columbus and has been continued for the past four years by parishioners Ann Hillig and Mary Fiebiger. The Rosary is non-partisan and supersedes political affiliations. It’s a consecration of the United States, each state and those who serve national, state and local governments. In inclement weather, it takes place in the parish hall. St. Germaine Catholic Church is at 7997 E. Dana Drive; 928-772-6350. patrioticrosary. com

Sunday School at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be starting on Aug. 6. Our amazing instructors will be using the Godly Play approach for ages 4-12. Godly Play invites children to friendship, lessons, art, and worship that incorporates storytelling, the freedom to wonder and ask, and to create and share.

“A Message of Love, Hope and Finding Your Dream with the Four Agreements” is Bev Bostrom’s topic at the Aug. 6, 11:00 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. In addition, harp music by Adrienne Bridgewater will be included in the service. All are welcome at the fellowship house at 945 Rancho Vista Dr., Prescott.

As we start the new month of Av and the reading of the Book of Deuteronomy, we at Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) welcome all to celebrate and explore Tu B’Av, the fifteenth of Av, Mon. Aug. 8. Tu B’Av is a day of games and fun, a bit like a Jewish Sadie Hawkins Day. Please call for location, directions and details: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net

Matthew R. “Matt” Kottman will be installed as the new Senior Pastor of the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, formerly the First Baptist Church of Prescott, in tomorrow (Sunday, Aug. 6) morning’s 10:30 a.m. service in the church’s sanctuary, 143 North Marina St.

Mr. Kottman, 41, comes to Prescott from Leatherhead, England where for the last 10 years he has served as Senior Pastor of the Disciples Church. He and his wife, Dianna, went to England in 1997, as church planters with the Calvary Chapel Ministry, becoming the Youth Pastor and Worship Leader at Calvary Chapel in Spittal, Austria. Two years later he planted the Christliche Gemeinde Church in Klagenfurt, Austria. In 2003 and until 2007 he served as Assistant Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Twiickenham, England.

The next creation tour of the Grand Canyon is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. Led by Russ Miller (creationministries.org), the luxury bus leaves Prescott at 8 a.m. and returns by 7 p.m. Miller is the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. Cost is $110 for adults and $75 for students, and includes lunch, snacks and bottled water. To register, call David McNabb, 928-772-1218.

Mount Zion Tabernacle will have service starting Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. Service will be held in Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. We welcome everyone to come and fellowship in the word, without condemnation. Contact Pastor Michael Cannon 602-350-7362.

Daughters of Grace Ministries invites women to its fall Bible study. Enjoy a comprehensive study on the topic of Heaven taught by Melissa Fryrear, the ministry’s founder. Melissa holds a Master of Divinity and is currently a doctoral candidate in the dissertation phase. Meetings will be held every other Monday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. beginning Aug. 21 at the Adult Center of Prescott (1280 E. Rosser Street). Nominal fee. Seating is limited so registration is required. For more information, go online to www.daughtersofgrace.org, email us at info@daughtersofgrace.org, or call (928) 848-7710.

St. Germaine Ladies’ Guild Annual Book Sale, Aug. 25 and 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $1.00 hard cover books, $.50 soft cover books. 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley.

Mount Zion Tabernacle will have service starting Aug. 13, 11:00 a.m., at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. We welcome everyone to come and fellowship in the word, without condemnation. Contact Pastor Michael Cannon at 602-350-7362.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley announces AWANA Program will begin Aug. 23. A Parent Orientation and Registration will be held on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

AWANA Youth Meetings start August 23 and continue weekly every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. We invite our youth to come early and enjoy a meal together from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. First Southern Baptist Church is located at 2820 N. Pleasant Valley, Prescott Valley. For more information call 772-7218.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational, in-depth Bible study available to all. A women’s study will be offered to any and all women beginning on Sept. 6th and continuing for 30 weeks with breaks for holidays. This year’s study will be The Book of Isaiah. A coffee to introduce both “CBS” and this year’s program will be held on Aug. 23 at 9:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, 937 Ruth Street in Prescott. For more information contact Sue Ertl, Teaching Director at sertl1@cableone.net. All women welcome!

Weekly classes on meditation and Modern Buddhism with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Sept. 19 – Nov. 14. Topics include: True happiness, peace in a troubled world, our human potential, death & rebirth, karma, understand the mind, meditation & mindfulness. Each class begins with a brief breathing meditation which is guided by the teacher. No previous experience is necessary. All classes are drop in - please register at the door. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 South Arizona Avenue, $10/class. For more information please call 928-637-6232 or MeditationInNorthernArizona.org

Justice Vespers Service, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, for those who are concerned about and working for justice. Features short readings, inspiration music, time to share and silent meditation. Everyone is invited to attend.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Discovery Church Prescott, 232 N. Granite St., will celebrate summer with root beer floats—you bring your favorite root beer and we bring the ice cream.

Discovery Prescott: Discovery Youth will take an adventure to California for a Youth Specialties conference which will be full of learning, and fellowship on the beach around a bonfire. Everyone is welcome to be a part of this growing community of teenagers from Discovery Church, Prescott. Information: www.discoveryprescott.com

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, call Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd School, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Child care is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.