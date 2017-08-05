Argus Hamilton: Grateful to University of Oklahoma and Betty Ford Center

BEVERLY HILLS—God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Alabama was rated number-one in the pre-season football poll Tuesday with the usual football powers filling out the Top Ten. What great memories. I always thank the University of Oklahoma for giving me my direction in life and I thank the Betty Ford Center for turning that direction around.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entered the NFL Hall of Fame Saturday. He pioneered the selling of naming rights to everything. The NFL’s season opener will begin with the Budweiser Pre-Game Show from AT&T stadium before the nation watches the Dallas Cowboys As Seen On COPS.

California Governor Jerry Brown trumpeted Justice Department crime statistics showing that serious crimes were way down in the Golden State in the last year. However, I was robbed at the gas station in Beverly Hills Wednesday, but I got a good look at the thief. It was Pump Number Three.

The Auto Club quoted car insurance company complaints that environmentally-friendly street lamps don’t provide enough illumination to protect pedestrians from street car traffic. Dim lamps in comedy clubs can be just as dangerous. Sometimes the best kind of birth control is just good lighting.

The National Aeronautics Space Administration announced Wednesday that they are putting out a job listing for a Planetary Protection Officer. NASA is going to hire somebody to guard Earth from attack by space aliens, which begs an important question. What the hell happened to Superman?

President Trump addressed a cheering throng of supporters in West Virginia Thursday. It had a little something for everybody. At the rally, West Virginia Democratic Governor James Justice announced that he’s changing political genders, and from now on he will be dressing as a Republican.

President Trump took off Thursday for a two-week vacation at Trump Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey. It’s near where the fatal Burr-Hamilton gunfight occurred. It makes Trump wistful to know there was a time when if a cabinet member leaked, it’s because he’d just been shot in a duel.

White House advisor Stephen Miller spoke to reporters Tuesday and backed a GOP bill giving preference to English-speaking immigrants. You can imagine the howl. Indians gave preference to English-speaking immigrants four hundred years ago and now they have to hit on sixteen or under.

President Trump was infuriated by a new Washington Post story which revealed transcripts of his confidential phone conversations with other world leaders. The transcripts were given to the newspaper by his own staff. The Trump White House is leaking like a Viking with a bladder condition.

Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury to probe the Trump-Russia thing. His staff are Hillary donors and he’s Comey’s pal. The reason the DC Establishment picked Mueller to investigate Trump instead of Miss USA winners whom Trump said got fat is because the girls might go too easy on him.

The Pentagon acknowledged Wednesday that North Korea’s intercontinental nuclear missiles can now reach the city of Chicago. However the people of Chicago don’t seem to care. The Cubs won the World Series last fall for the first time in over a hundred years, so they know the end is near.

The New York Times wrongly claimed the Justice Department was suing to remedy affirmative action programs with an anti-white bias. The actual case involved anti-Asian bias due to high test scores. On this fall’s TV lineup, Orange is the New Black will be followed by Yellow Is the New White.

New York State’s Off-Track Betting commission added a toll-free Gamblers Help Line number to every horse racing sheet distributed statewide to let action junkies find the help they need. This completely defies logic. What’s the point of a Gamblers Help Line if they won’t give you any money?