After school, kids discover their potential at the Y

A new school year is filled with potential — a chance to start new routines and habits, build new friendships and discover new possibilities and interests. It’s an exciting time for many kids, however, at the end of the school day, 11.3 million kids head to homes where they are unsupervised from 3 to 6 p.m. according to Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness organization.

As children transition from summer to fall, the James Family Prescott YMCA is offering programs to school-aged children throughout the Quad Cities to keep youth active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time. Through a well-rounded approach to youth development, the Y’s program[s] offer[s] activities in a caring and safe environment during the critical hours after school. Whether through sports, mentorship, or academic support, the Y nurtures the potential of youth throughout the school year.

“One in five children do not have someone to care for them after school, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Elise Swank, Child Care director, James Family Prescott YMCA. “Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and abilities to succeed.”

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, supporting their social-emotional, cognitive and physical development from birth to career. In the YMCA’s afterschool program youth will have time to work on homework and can also explore teambuilding activities, swimming, sports, science, technology, engineering, art, math and more. PUSD provides transportation to the Y. The YMCA is state licensed and DES approved. Financial assistance is available to those in need, to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

The James Family Prescott YMCA has adopted a set of Healthy Eating and Physical Activity standards in our afterschool programs that will build a healthier future for our nation’s children by providing healthy environments rich in opportunities for healthy eating and physical activity. Specifically, we will introduce more fruits and vegetables for snacks as well as growing our own fruits and vegetables in our own garden.

For more information about the James Family Prescott YMCA’s afterschool program, please contact Elise Swank, Child Care Director, at 928-445-7221, elise.swank@prescottymca.org or visit www.prescottymca.org.

