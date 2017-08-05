43rd Annual Watson Lake Car Show continues Sunday

David Wheeler polishes his 1953 MG TD during the Watson Lake Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Watson Lake Park, 3301 Highway 89, Prescott. Fewer cars are shown on Sunday, but it’s still a good time, said Jim Kelso, a longtime member of the Prescott Antique Auto Club, which hosts the event. Admission is $5. Persons 15 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult. Admission is free for military with ID. Parking is free.