Suspect in road rage incident allegedly fires gun

A truck driver who was cut off by a car while parking at the Sunset Point rest area on Interstate 17 on Wednesday, Aug. 2, had coffee thrown in his face by one of the car’s occupants, and the other fired a shot into the air before the car drove off, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

After the truck driver parked his rig, about 4 p.m., he “chose to contact the (car’s) driver to see if he was OK and warn him about the dangerous maneuver,” D’Evelyn said.

While the truck driver was speaking with the car’s driver, Eric Casey, 31, of Phoenix, the passenger, a 23-year-old woman, also of Phoenix, got out and threw a cup of coffee on the truck driver.

“Casey then produced a handgun and fired a shot in the air and the suspects drove away,” D’Evelyn said.

A witness told deputies what he’d seen, and video from the cab of the truck and the driver’s wife’s phone “appeared to support the victim’s story and his apparent non-aggressive demeanor while speaking with the suspects.

“Deputies spoke with suspect Casey, who admitted firing the warning shot because he felt threatened by the victim,” D’Eveyln said. “Hunt acknowledged throwing coffee on the victim because he refused to leave.”

Casey was arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon threatening, and endangerment.

His passenger was arrested for one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a cup of coffee on the victim.

Both suspects were booked into the Camp Verde jail.