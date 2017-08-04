Obituary: Dorothy Mae Brodersen

Dorothy Mae Brodersen, passed from this earth on Aug. 2, 2017. A longtime resident of Prescott, she was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 14, 1923 to John and Odessa Robison.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Brodersen, and all of her six siblings. She cherished her family and many friends as they cherished her. She enjoyed hosting her nieces, nephews and grandchildren and is remembered for her kindness, her easy smile and her laugh. She was an avid gardener, a great cook and enjoyed collecting antiques for her home. She was a lifelong and devout member of the Church of Christ.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Tom Brodersen and his wife Nina Perlmutter, of Chino Valley, son Ernie Brodersen of Tempe, grandchildren; Brett Brodersen, Whitney Brodersen and by Sher Walters.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5th, at the Prescott Church of Christ, 1495 East Rosser St. (corner of Rosser and Hwy. 89). Afterwards, there will be a brief graveside service at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery at 1300 West Iron Springs Road.

Information provided by survivors.