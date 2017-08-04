Man gets probation for trying to rob bank from drive-thru

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given four years of probation for trying to rob a bank branch from a drive-thru lane.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 58-year-old James Fitzsimmons was sentenced Wednesday. Court records say he also was fined $2,500. He’d pleaded no contest to a bomb threat, terroristic threats and attempted theft.

Authorities say Fitzsimmons passed a note to a drive-thru teller at a U.S. Bank branch in Lincoln on July 29, 2016. The note said there were gunmen inside the bank as well as bombs that could be remotely detonated.

He left without getting any money. No bomb or gunmen was found in the building.