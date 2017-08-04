Local Sports in Brief: Prescott football players raise money for Mayer flood victims

Members of the Prescott football team handed Chief Mike McGhee of the Mayer Fire Department a donation check totaling $300 on Friday, July 21, 2017, in Mayer. The Prescott Football Booster Club recently held a car wash and donated half of the profits to aid victims of the Goodwin Fire and recent flooding. Austin Clark, Garrett Fenderson, Maxwell Flores, Ean Porter and Brendan Hobbs were in attendance to give Chief McGhee the donation.

Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its July 31 tournament on the South Course in Prescott using the “Medal Play” format. Winners in each flight were as follows. In the first flight, firing a 76 score was Ron Weiss, followed by Dan Median’s low net of 64. In the second flight, Andy Ozols tallied an 82, with Lee Gotcher’s 68 good for low net. In the third flight, notching an 84 was Charley Shipman, while

Bob Durick shot a low net of 65. In the fourth flight, Larry Lage had a 90, while Gary Kiser had a low net of 69. On Aug. 2, the Club played its tournament on the South Course with the format “Match vs. Par,” in which one point is awarded for a birdie and a minus-one for bogey or more. Eighty-three players participated, and the five flights paid out six places. Winners in each flight were as follows. In the first flight, Brad Brightwell took high gross, while high net went to Dan Medina. In the second flight, Don Stever snared high gross, with high net going to Joe Gouveia. In the third flight, high gross was grabbed by Jordan Ristich, while Jim Whitfield took high net. In the fourth flight, Tom Tietz shot high gross, while Richard Moon took high net. In the fifth flight, Charles Steele fired a high gross, while high net went to Bill Palmquist.

The format for Quailwood Greens Men’s Club was “Individual Net & Gross” Aug. 2 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. In the A flight, first gross went to Marcus Dunsworth, first net went to Mike Tucker, second gross went to Nick Proefrock, and second net was a tie between Bob Meuers and Gail Davis. In the B flight, first gross went to Larry Mckenzie, first net went to Pat Vicks, second gross went to Ed Haga and second net went to Dick Stern. In the C flight, first gross went to Ken Lincks, first net was a tie between Dick Pfister and Ken Kies, second gross went to Jack Lambert, and second net went to Jim Thorp. Closest to the pin winners included Nick Proefrock (hole No. 2), Joe Warren (No. 2), Gail Davis (No. 3), Bob Weaver (No. 3), Mike Tucker (No. 5), Greg Schumacher (No. 5), Marcus Dunsworth (No. 7) and Moe Peloquin (No. 7).

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association played its 2017 Presidents’ Cup Match Play Tournament recently on the course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. Sarah Cox placed first, followed by Jackie Schiller in second place, Suzanne Springer and Margo Lindsey in third place, and Greta Burbridge, Pam Burns, Pam Lee and Sandy Bicos in fourth place. Kathy Wherley won the consolation bracket, with Karen Jennings taking second place. On the North Course Aug. 3, the association’s play of the day was “Low Gross/Low Net.” Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, Suzanne Springer won low gross with a 43 score and Greta Burbridge won low net with a 36.5. In the Second Flight, Joan Mendenhall won low gross with a 48 and Kathy Burns won low net with a 35.5. In the Third Flight, Jackie Schiller won low gross with a 52 and Pat Fleckenstein won low net with a 40. In the Fourth Flight, Sue Gibson won low gross with a 51 and Wanda Hughes won low net with a 34.5. Burbridge won low gross of the week with an 89 score and garnered low net of the week with a 74. In the Closest to the Pin competition, Gayle Rendleman won on hole Nos. 8 and 14.

The format for Prescott Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Club was “4-Man Team, 2 Best Ball Plus Bonus” July 19 on the course near Dewey. Winning results were as follows. Teams A, B and C finished in a three-way tie for first place with identical minus-21 scores. Team A consisted of Peter Barnett, James Klise, Bill Oldfather and Chuck Martin. Team B consisted of Steve Olson, Don Pasek and Donald Brehm. Team C consisted of Darrell King, Jeff Kleintop and Clifford Bush. On July 26, the Club played “2-Man Chapman.” Winning results were as follows. Taking first place was the team of Ken Van Tuyl and Bruce Ortiz with a 64 score. The teams of Randy Haynes & Ron Cragg and Donald Brehm & Robert Wetzel followed in a tie for second place with identical 65s. On Aug. 2, play of the day was “Individual Nassau.” Winners were as follows. In Flight A, Cliff Bush won on the front nine with a 33 score, Don Pasek won on the back nine with a 32.5 and Chuck Chinberg fired the best total score with a 66. In Flight B, Bob Chinberg won on the front nine with a 36 score. On the back nine, Don Brehm won with a 33. The best total score went to Bob Wetzel, who garnered first-place honors with a 71.

Desert Roses to host shotgun shooting sports field day Aug. 20 in Dewey

The Desert Roses women’s shotgun program at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center will be heading north Aug. 20 to host a shotgun shooting sports field day at the Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey. This in an introductory event, designed to teach women shooters of all skill levels about firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Participants also will learn about the history of shotguns, firearm framework, ammunition, basic shooting technique, and a shooting sports overview, followed by an afternoon in the field with individual and group instruction from Ben Avery Clay Target Center range masters. The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 registration fee includes eye and ear protection, loaner shotguns, ammunition and targets. The Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club is located at 10800 AZ-69 in Dewey. For more information about the Ben Avery Clay Target Center, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting or call (623) 434-8119.