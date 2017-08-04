Heavy rains briefly threaten Mayer, Spring Valley, Cordes Lakes

Monsoon Rainfall Totals (June 15-Aug. 3) Prescott (Sundog plant) 6.75” Prescott (Love Field) 5.37” Chino Valley 3.22” Prescott Valley (Cholla Drive) 5.00” Spring Valley 2.66” Gateway Mall (Oro del Sol St.) 9.39” Source: National Weather Service

Stagecoach Village Trailer Park resident Terry Spray watches as Big Bug Creek washes over its banks forcing evacuations in Mayer Friday, Aug 4.

Heavy rains fell Friday in rapid bursts on towns along the Highway 69 corridor, but flooding was confined mostly to the areas near the creeks.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents located in low-lying areas near Big Bug Creek around noon.

Deputies stopped traffic on roads covered with floodwaters, especially around Stagecoach Road. By 2 p.m., the waters had receded and evacuations were canceled.