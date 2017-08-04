Friday Catchall: Prescott monsoon make waves, spiders

The Friday Catchall:

• WEATHER – One thing most people love to talk about is the weather. In fact, if you’ve ever had a conversation with Mom or Dad on the phone, invariably the topic of “how hot is it there?” comes up.

Lately this has centered on the wet stuff. After what felt like a near-record stretch without precipitation in April, May and June, the monsoon has delivered in spades.

Tuesday night, for example, on the way home from work I could not see the pavement of Williamson Valley Road or its markings. The waves of water were flowing strong and visibility was 30 feet or less at times. Needless to say, I drove home at a snail’s pace and pulled over once.

The storm’s total in many areas, according to the Weather Service: 1.5 inches in about 30 minutes, on top of another half inch throughout the day.

For me, it is not about how much rain we get or how tall it makes the grasses and weeds grow (I so love mowing, you know!); it is really how badly the wash through my property runs and the damage the water does.

Let’s just say I have some new projects to take up my time and money when the seasonal rains cease this year.

It never ends, folks. And, be careful out there.

• SPIDERS – Creepy crawly critters are out and about now, thanks to all of the rain. I found a large black widow spider in my garage and a tarantula in the parking lot at work last week. Take care where you walk or reach with your hands.

Let’s just say the black widow didn’t make it through the night. As for those tarantulas, I’m told the ones you see are the males – looking for a mate. Remember tarantulas may be fearsome looking, but they’re pretty harmless.

• PHONE CALLS – Lately it has happened once or twice a day; on Thursday, I received four.

I am referring to incoming sales or scam calls to my cellphone.

In July, most were from Arizona area codes or places (Tombstone, Phoenix, Tucson, etc.). This past week they have been from across the country – specifically New York, New York; White Cloud, Michigan; Bristol, Rhode Island; Waupaca, Wisconsin; Big Sky, Montana; and Seattle, Washington.

I don’t answer them if the number does not look familiar. That’s because, if I do they are either a recording (like the girl who needs to adjust her headset, she says while laughing) or someone claiming I stayed at their hotel chain.

No, thanks. I do not like to waste my minutes. That’s also why I never did set up my cell’s voice messaging.

If you are trying to reach me (legitimate reasons, of course), call again, text me, or call me at the Courier. Thank you.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Speaking of water, plan to attend the Prescott mayoral and council candidate forum Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave. The Citizens Water Advocacy Group is hosting and the topic is water. cwagaz.org.