Lincoln School welcomes students for 108th straight year

For generations of Prescottonians, Lincoln Elementary is their “hometown school,” a red brick academic haven where frontier to modern-day children learned the alphabet and how to divide fractions.

In its 108th year of existence, the state’s second-oldest primary grade school — now kindergarten through fourth grade — opened its doors on Thursday to first-time school attenders and repeat students. They came wearing Nike T-shirts and shorts and fairy princess dresses; their backpacks ranged from an all-black embossed with a basketball player insignia to a Pretty Pony multi-color, fuzzy fabric design.

Listening to the cacophony of children celebrating the milestone of kindergarten, or the “fresh start” of a new grade, paraprofessional Kerrie Wright said she can’t help but think of the children of yesteryear. She said she can almost see the head mistress with her ankle-length dress and starched collar greeting similarly antsy pupils carrying lunch pails rather than backpacks on their first day.

“You can smell the history,” Wright said of walking through that part of the school campus where children once did their assignments on chalk slates rather than laptop computers. “I must have an old soul.”

Lincoln’s heritage, one that dates to a time when schools had no electricity or indoor plumbing, is just one of the things that fascinates Wright about the place she is so proud to work.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” she said as she was surrounded by children seeking out friends as they headed to their new classrooms and parents snapping photos on cellphones for posterity.



Inside the kindergarten wing, new student Geddy Kolar stretches his arm as far as he can to reach the hook where he is going to hang his Pokémon backpack. His parents, Bob Kolar and Valerie Owen, resist lending a hand as he clearly wants to show that he is ready for his new world.

Sporting a spiked Mohawk on his tiny head, Geddy is all smiles as he greets his teacher, 2015 Yavapai County Teacher of the Year Larnell Sawyer. He admits this adventure is not without some anxiety.

“I’m a little nervous,” Geddy said after mastering the backpack placement but pondering his next step.

His mother offers some smiling encouragement.

“He’s absolutely thrilled,” Owen said of her son’s anticipation of this day. “He got ready an hour ahead.”

Just outside the school’s courtyard entrance off Park Avenue, third-grader Lucy Gray approached the school with nary a fear.

“I feel great,” said Lucy as she said she most looks forward to “learning new things.”

Her father, Jeremy, said he has no doubts his daughter will have yet another wonderful year.

“It’s like home here. She’s so excited and happy to be back with all her teachers,” he said.



As the day begins at about 8:30 a.m., Principal Karen Hughes gets on the loudspeaker to welcome everyone. She then invites kindergarten parents to join her for the “Boo Hoo” breakfast, and suggests all other parents depart for their own celebrations of what she a ffirms will be another flagship year.

In her office, Hughes said the night before she found herself sitting in the quiet thinking about all the children through the ages that have walke d these hallways. And she said she felt such privilege to be the school’s leader.

Hughes is a 15-year Lincoln veteran, including 10 years as a second-grade teacher and the last three as principal.

“The vibe is pure excitement,” Hughes said, noting the endless possibilities for setting and achieving new academic goals, building new friendships and experiencing new opportunities.

“We have happy humans,” Hughes said.



Across town at Mile High Middle School, there was an equally upbeat mood as these young teenagers prepare for the next step on their educational journey.

“It’s been really fun,” said Lexi Wasil, an eighth-grader who is most excited to get to know her new teachers and “buy a new lunchbox.”

“I’d say it’s a good day,” enthused administrative assistant Tracy Courson. “We had our pictures taken. Kids are excited. Our bells worked.”

On the school bus end, Mile High had one bus arrive about 10 minutes late, and transportation officials said there were a couple other routes that were about five minutes late. Not bad for a first day, officials said.



A massive downpour did cause some minor flooding at the middle school, Taylor Hicks Elementary and at the high school; the good news was the new high school roof had no leaks; rather water came through the front door. There were also a couple computer glitches and air conditioning issues for a couple hours.

“Classrooms are rocking and rolling, but behind the scenes our support staff are always doing some scrambling,” said District Superintendent Joe Howard, who visited every classroom at every school.

“I would say it feels great out there in PUSD. You can’t put data to that, but you can feel the culture. I’m super proud of every one of our schools. They all have a great feel when you walk in.

“It’s been an awesome day all around.”