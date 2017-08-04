Flood warning issued for 69 corridor until 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff for the areas of Mayer, Poland Junction, Cordes Junction, Cordes, Cordes Lakes and Spring Valley until 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The National Weather Service says Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, according to a news release. As much as one inch of rain has already fallen with additional rainfall anticipated. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Mayer, Poland Junction, Cordes Junction, Cordes, Cordes Lakes and Spring Valley, including Interstate 17 between milemarkers 260 and 263, and Highway 69 between milemarkers 263 and 276.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Move to higher ground now, the Weather Service advises. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy rainfall over the Goodwin Fire scar will likely trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flows in and downstream of the fire area.

Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek, may be affected by high water and debris flows. Heavy rains may cause flooding across roadways in Mayer near Big Bug Creek.

Move away from drainages now!