Featured Home of the Week: 9040 N American Ranch Rd • Prescott • $869,000

Impeccable taste and provincial charm meld harmoniously in this 3,626 square foot, custom-designed home in Williamson Valley’s prestigious American Ranch. Constructed with precise attention to detail, yet without a hint of pretense, a warm and inviting atmosphere will greet you from the moment you arrive. The 3-bedroom-plus-office/den floorplan has a natural flow, as well as effectively maximizing both living and storage space. Throughout you’ll find fine craftsmanship featuring textures and tones in complete harmony with the surrounding landscape: a soaring vaulted tongue-and-groove wood ceiling; tasteful alder cabinetry, doors, mantels and baseboards; rustic stone and tile work; and two-toned concrete floors all reflect the unique beauty right outside your door. 2+ car garage. MLS 1001498

