Doris E. Postle, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, born April 15, 1921, in Williams, Arizona, died July 27, 2017, in Prescott. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Las Fuentes Assisted Living, 1039 Scott Drive, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.