Obituary: Carl Marsee

Carl Marsee passed away Saturday, July 16, 2017. He left this earth doing what he loved, hiking in the outdoors.



Carl was born in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1943. He liked to say he had an “international birth”; he was born in the French Hospital in China Town.



He served his country in Vietnam as a SeaBee. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the State University of Long Beach. He worked for the City of Pasadena for 35 years. In each place he lived, he worked to preserve local history.



In retirement, he helped to move and preserve a log cabin in Frazier Park, California. He was also active in preserving the Ridge Route. We moved to Prescott Valley to be near family. He worked to preserve this area’s history through

the Dewey Historical Society.





Carl was a loving husband to his wife Linda for 49 years. He loved

his children and their families, Melissa, Teresa and David.



He was very active and always loved to have a project in the works.

His greatest joy and pride were his children and their families, Melissa and Lenny Freibott; their children Nathan and Nick, who live here in Dewey; Teresa Kent and husband Ron and their daughter Samantha, who live in St Helens, Oregon; and David Marsee, who lives in Tyson Corners, Virginia.



Services were held at First Southern Baptist Church in Prescott Valley on July 21, 2017.





Information provided by survivors.