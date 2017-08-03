Local Fishing Report: Prescott area lakes

Fain Lake — The channel catfish that were stocked in June are not being taken out as frequently as before but there should be some holdovers.

Goldwater Lake — Try several colors of power bait and power eggs and if you don’t get bites try night crawlers or small spinners. They are a great option if you are not getting bites with other baits. Michael reports that 1½ inch Crappie Tubes & Acme Castmasters lures work very well on the trout. If you fish Goldwater and are having luck, please e-mail me at gcummins@azgfd.gov so I can share your successes with others.

Granite Basin Lake — Bite has been slow to nonexistent. If you fish Granite Basin Lake and are having luck, please e-mail me at gcummins@azgfd.gov so I can share your successes with others.

Lynx Lake — Change baits if you are not having any luck and move down the shore a few hundred feet. Later in the morning the trout move to the 14-35 feet in depth. Try yellow colored power bait or power eggs for trout if the spinners don’t work. The gold colored Super Duper is a distant second. Night crawlers are always good bait that can work on most fish. Lynx also can be an exciting place to fish for carp. Common carp are very strong fighters and will provide excellent table fair. A quick search on the internet will produce tasty recipes for these robust fish. Corn and an assortment of other baits will attract these fish. Lynx can be difficult to fish, if you are not catching anything try moving to a new spot.

Mingus Lake — Trout were stocked in mid-June and will be stocked again the first week of September. The best bait is white or pink Powerbait, fished under a bobber or a spinner with a silver blade are doing well. Someone illegally stocked yellow bullhead into Mingus several years ago. These fish compete directly with the trout and keep growth rates very low. If you witness anyone, anywhere, moving fish like bass, bluegill, catfish and stocking them, please report it to our Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-352-0700. Illegal stockings cost YOU money!

Watson Lake — Try top water baits or weedless frogs for bass. Bring night crawlers if your other baits are not working. If you fish Watson and are having luck, please e-mail me at gcummins@azgfd.gov so I can share your successes with others.

Willow Creek Reservoir — Try top water baits or weedless frogs for bass. Bring night crawlers if your other baits are not working.

VERDE VALLEY AREA LAKES

Dead Horse Ranch State Park — Bring a variety of baits just in case the fish aren’t biting. Try small spinners or spoons, night crawlers or any other bait. Bass bite is still hot as Michael reports. He caught and released 6 nice Largemouth Bass, ranging from 2½ to 5 lbs. All of his fish were caught on spinnerbaits. If you fish Dead Horse please e-mail me at gcummins@azgfd.gov so I can share your successes with others.

Verde River — The smallmouth bass and catfish bite increased but the bass that are caught are on the small side and you can keep all you catch. Bring a variety of bait so you can change if the bite is absent.

WILLIAMS AREA LAKES

With the warm weather the fishing is starting to slow down but is still good early in the morning and late in the evening on Ashurst Lake, Kaibab Lake and Dogtown Lake. Folks are catching big trout on Lower Lake Mary early in the morning and late in the evening out of boats and float tubes.

Dogtown Lake — I had an angler tell me that he caught his limit of nice trout Saturday afternoon between 3 and 6 after a rain storm. He was using worms under a bobber and powerbait.

Kaibab Lake — On Sunday folks were catching trout on worms fished about 3 ft under a bobber. The fishing was really good around the fishing dock. Boat anglers were also catching trout on lures. Folks using crappie jigs were catching crappie. One angler was doing really well up near inflow area catching crappie and bluegill on meal worms fished under a bobber.

Cataract Lake — Stocked with Channel Catfish. Our hatchery has begun stocking small trout into Cataract Lake. These fish average about 7-8 inches. Cataract has done a good job of growing trout in the past so we are hoping these fish will be nice sized by fall.

City Reservoir — Has been stocked with Channel Catfish. I heard a report this weekend that folks are still catching catfish using worms or hotdogs.

Santa Fe Reservoir - Has been stocked with Channel Catfish.

FLAGSTAFF AREA LAKES

Ashurst Lake — No new report. I have heard that folks are still catching trout off of the rocks on the opposite side of the lake from the boat ramp. I would try power bait fished off of the bottom.

Frances Short Pon — No new report.

Lower Lake Mary — I am still hearing reports of folks catching some nice trout a Lower Lake Mary in the early morning. The difficulty is getting past the weeds.

Kinnikinick Lake — I would try fishing small crayfish imitating crankbaits or small spoons to catch Brown Trout. Another possible way to fish is to catch some grasshoppers around the lake and fish them on the surface in the evenings. Very few fish can resist a big fat grasshopper kicking around on the surface of a lake or stream. This is also the time of year when catfishing can be good on Kinnikinick.

Blueridge Reservoir (CC Cragin) will not be stocked this year.

Knoll Lake — Open, No report

LAKE POWELL

Powell has stabilized. There is plenty of brush along the shoreline so hopefully the lake will continue to cover that for the rest of July before it begins to decline. Good News! Received the first report of a boil today near Antelope Point Marina. Stripers were eating shad larger than the tiny shad found the last month. Stripers were scattered but willing to hit a topwater lure occasionally. It is not really time to come fish for boils but that event is getting closer. Surface activity should pick up lakewide by the end of July and continue through the month of August, maybe longer.

We had a requirement to collect 60 stripers today to do a disease certification and confirm that Lake Powell fish are still healthy and strong. If I had known the stripers were boiling near Antelope Point I would have gone there for my fish collection. Early this morning I only knew that bait fishing is still good along the canyon walls. We took 3 boats and headed for Warm Creek Wall. We chummed along the wall and began to catch fish steadily for the next 3 hours. The school would come up for chum and then descend to the depths. When near the surface many fish were caught in 10-15 feet of water. When the action died down we dropped out baits further down to 40-60 feet to find the school and drag it back towards the top. Catching slowed down at 9 AM so we counted the fish and confirmed that we had our 60 fish. Later at the fish cleaning station we counted 80 stripers from the efforts of 10 anglers in 3 different boats. Those fishing Lake Powell for the first time were in awe of the amount of fish that can be caught on this incredible fishing lake.

Bait fishing success will continue to excel this summer as many fish remain “trapped” in the deeper water by warm temperatures on the surface. The younger stripers will continue to feed on the top and gain weight dramatically as the boil season progresses.

Bass fishing is now getting more predictable as the lake level has stabilized. That allows bass to find a spot they like and hold there until the lake begins to go down next month. It seems smallmouth bass are often found on a slick rock wall near the flooded brush line. By next week that preferred habitat type should become obvious and will be reported.

Walleye fishing is slowing but some are still being caught in the mid to upper lake. Now that shad are larger and more abundant expect walleye to feed each morning and evening. They prefer to hold on a flat near a steep cliff wall, or in the brushy weeds along a long sandy beach or point that has been covered with water. Bottom bouncing, or fishing a bass grub with worm attached is still a very effective technique.

It is summer and still HOT! However, Lake Powell is amazing considering the amount of fish that can be caught in these challenging conditions. Go fishing early. Then enjoy boating, skiing, sightseeing or whatever peaks your interest. Then walleye as the sun starts to set go out for another fishing adventure. It is definitely worth it.