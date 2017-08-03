Lioness Club looks into the next year

On June 26 at their luncheon at the Hotel St. Michael, the Prescott Noon Lioness Club installed their officers for 2017-18.

President Lois Thompson, First V.P. Marcie Moody, Second V.P. Sandy Eubanks, Third V.P. Petie Nemeth, Secretary Linda Walls and Treasurer Loretta Vaughan all took the oath of office along with Directors Sandy Hester, Judy Rae Haley and Sandy Donnels; Tail twister Zelda France, Lioness Tamer Pat Savage, and Ex Officio President Marie Maresh.

This club has been active since 1984 and yearly gives out thousands of dollars to nonprofits and charitable organizations in need.

Since this is a service club, the members meet twice monthly so as to plan, facilitate and carry out events to raise the funds. It is sponsored by the Prescott Noon Lions Club and members join the guys with some of their fundraising events. You may have seen Lioness members at the yearly Lions pancake breakfast in early June and at the Lion’s cotton candy booth at the Courthouse Square during the recent Frontier Days.

Interested in the club or upcoming events? Email Marcie Moody at mmoody6565@hotmail.com or call 785-259-3707; or President Thompson at 270-316-5374.

Information provided by Prescott Noon Lioness Club.