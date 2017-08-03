KornUkopia Calendar: Aug. 4-13

Ongoing

14th Annual Gem and Mineral Show and Sale, Aug. 4-6; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Prescott Valley Event Center. More than 60 vendors offering a variety of gem- and mineral-related products, demonstrations, door prize raffle. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older, veterans and students; free for children 12 and younger with a paid admission.

43rd Annual Watson Lake Antique Auto Club Show, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Watson Lake Park, 3101 N. Highway 89, $5 admission.

Guided Naturalists Walks, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Gathering Circle, James Family Discovery Garden, Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St.

30th Annual Cowboy Poets Gathering, 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Hear the stories, songs and heritage of the culture that formed the backbone of the American West. Single night or program ticket packages available. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

67th Annual Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Mountain Artists Guild.

Friday, Aug. 4

Artist on the Fly, 1 to 4 p.m., Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road. Sketching workshop with live raptors.

Doc Garvey’s Remedy, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Free Partner Dance Lessons at 7 p.m., introducing Prescott Dance Club, 805 Miller Valley Road (located at Summer's DanceWorks). Free admission, free partner dance lessons. 928-379-9131.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Herbs: Plant to Plate, 9:30 a.m. Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Road. Debbie Maranville. Free.



Prescott Photography Group, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley public library, 3rd floor Crystal room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Since "The Great American Eclipse" will make its grand appearance later this month (Aug. 21), Prescott Photography will give a presentation on how to safely view and photograph the eclipse – 63 percent of the sun being blocked by the moon.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Western History Symposium, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Dr. Presentation of the Sharlot Hall Award at 7:15 p.m.



Swing and Country Dance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Nightclub 2-Step dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. $10 for lesson and dance. Line dance – special music in the Studio at same time for $10.

First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome, 5 to 8 p.m. Features 25 galleries and studios.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Monday, Aug. 7

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Speaker: Gina Perkes from the Copper Needle Quilt Shop in Payson. Free. 928-925-3845.

Board Gamers’ ongoing program, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, first floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Free program -- no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring Stan Gibb Quartet. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Valley Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Photographer Bruce Taubert. 928-775-4949.

Modern Board Gaming, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Hosted by the Prescott Area Boardgamers and is open to anyone 14 and older. 714-487-1396.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Aug. 11

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Ballroom Dance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Waltz dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. $10 for lesson and Dance.

“Legends” Karaoke Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Center Circle, Prescott Valley. Free night of outdoor karaoke. Win prizes for Best Karaoke Singer! Lucky Dog’s food truck will be there.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Annual Beat the Heat Model Train Swap Meet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. More than 90 tables. Model trains and railroad memorabilia for sale, with door prizes and raffles. Sponsored by Central Arizona Model RR Club. 802-272-1352.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., 2nd floor Children’s Program Room, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Contact: Don Schiller schiller@commspeed.net or 928-710-2383.

Sixth Annual Mile High Brewfest, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Prescott. Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona. Tickets $25; available at milehighbrewfest.com.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.