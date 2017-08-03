Food drive collecting for Yavapai County Food Bank

Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice (formerly known as Granite Mountain Home Health & Hospice) are sponsoring their 13th annual August food drive, “Hunger Knows No Season.”

August is historically a time of great need in food banks nationwide. Yavapai County Food Bank often sees barren shelves during the end of the summer season, but the community’s hunger needs still remain.

Lynn Passfield at Yavapai County Food Bank said the food bank is always in need of the following items to help replenish their shelves:

Canned vegetables (corn, green beans, peas, mixed vegetables, pork and beans) and fruits (peaches, pears, apricots, pineapple, fruit cocktail and fruit juices); soups and stew; pasta; boxed macaroni and cheese; canned spaghetti and ravioli; rice; beans; cold and hot cereals; crackers (Graham, saltines, Ritz and other brands); canned tuna and other meats (chicken and salmon); and peanut butter

The food drive runs all month, through Aug. 31.

Kindred will be coordinating drop-off sites for food collections. Call the office at 928-445-2522 to find the closest drop-off site, or take items to the office at 3107 Clearwater Drive, Prescott.

Items can also be taken directly to Yavapai County Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley. Distribution hours at the food bank are 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

Information provided by Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice.