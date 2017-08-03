ASU QB Wilkins a year wiser

2017 ASU Schedule Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico St. Sept. 9 vs. San Diego State Sept. 16 at Texas Tech Sept. 23 vs. Oregon Sept. 30 at Stanford Oct. 14 vs. Washington Oct. 21 at Utah Oct. 28 vs. Southern Cal Nov. 4 vs. Colorado Nov. 11 at UCLA Nov. 18 at Oregon State Nov. 25 vs. Arizona

TEMPE — Manny Wilkins likens his first season as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback to a racehorse wearing blinkers.

“When they are racing, all they see is what’s right in front of them,” Wilkins said. “Last year, what I saw was right in front of me.”

Wilkins had some success early as the Devils rolled to a 5-1 start, but experience, injuries, criticism and a six-game losing streak gave him greater perspective.

“I grew so much from getting hurt, from playing on damn near one leg and getting my butt worked, basically, that it has opened so many doors for me,” he said. “I watched a bunch of game film that I didn’t have of myself before. I picked up on my mannerisms and all the little things that defenses picked up on to defend you.

“Now I’m seeing everything. I have all my peripheral vision. I know everything that is going on, on the field, and I know so much more about the defense. I’m going into my fourth year now. I’m comfortable.”

The battle for the starting quarterback position continues, but coach Todd Graham gave Wilkins a vote of confidence last week when he said that Wilkins is still his starter until someone, most notably Blake Barnett, beats him out.

Barnett transferred to Arizona State from national powerhouse Alabama.

When asked why Wilkins has managed to maintain his hold, despite Barnett’s impressive pedigree, offensive coordinator Billy Napier cited a laundry list of reasons that began with experience.

“Relative to our roster, he’s the most experienced quarterback,” Napier said. “I really believe when a guy has his first year of significant experience in terms of playing time, he goes into that offseason with an entirely different approach. He knows what it’s going to be like when he runs out of the tunnel and goes and plays in that first game.

“That maturity — I’ve been there, I kind of know what it’s going to be like — [means] my preparation is totally different than maybe it was when I was unsure of what was going to happen.”

Wilkin’s life road is a collage of experiences that he is trying to mold into a work of art. The more bits of information he accrues, the closer he comes to reaching his goal, but he never forgets the mileposts along the way, whether it was losing his dad to a drug overdose when Manny was 10, making off-field mistakes that nearly derailed his football career or taking tips from Johnny Manziel, Taylor Kelly, Mike Bercovici and even Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

“Every person that I’ve encountered in my lifetime has helped,” he said. “I take little things that I like, that work for me, that I didn’t do before, but that these guys do and are good and affect people around them and then I try to push it all into one. If I can take all these good qualities and use them, I am setting myself up to be great; setting myself up to do something special.”

Whatever happens in the QB battle, Wilkins will continue to think of himself as a starter. More so than that, he considers it a duty to be leader.

“It’s all about little things — walking in the building and taking your hat off, taking your earrings out, taking your necklace off,” he said. “I am supposed to be a standard. If I’m not doing those things then I have to figure things out.

“My goal in life is not to be the greatest football player of all time. My goal in life is to inspire people who are coming up and are taking the same path I did to make good choices; to not make stupid decisions and ruin their life. Football is an amazing sport. It changed my life. Without it, I wouldn’t be where I am today so I’m grateful for it, but my life is greater than football.”

