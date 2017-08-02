Texas grandmother fatally shoots armed home intruder

HOUSTON, Texas --A 60-year-old Texas woman fended off armed intruders in her home on Monday, shooting two robbery suspects. One later died, local news outlet KTRK reported.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in a subdivision in the west Houston area.

Investigators say the two men entered the woman's home through an open garage door and startled the 60-year-old grandmother inside.

“Both were armed with pistols,” said Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland. “She confronted both suspects, that female then retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects.”

One suspect died in her front yard. Deputies recovered a gun near the man's body.

"In the state of Texas, if you're going to get on somebody's property you're going to get shot," said Cathy Hanks, a neighbor. "That's just the way we are, that's just Texans."

A search is underway for the second suspect who was was able to flee the scene after jumping a fence. The victim described the man as about 20 years old wearing dark clothing with red underwear showing. It is unclear whether the second man was wounded.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.