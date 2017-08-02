Obituary: Dorothy F. Bitting

Dorothy F. Bitting, age 98, passed away on July 28, 2017. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard E. Bitting. Dorothy was born Jan. 1, 1919, in Bayard, Iowa.

She was a school teacher in Iowa and worked at the State House. They moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1952, where she worked for the City of Prescott, for 21 years. She was a member of the Prescott Christian Church, Mother’s Club and Smoki.



She is survived by her three children, Dixie (Tom) Aymar, of Prescott, Debra (Darrel) Handke, of Reno, Nevada, and Richard Bitting, of San Diego, California; her brother, Larry (Karen) McCord, of Lindsay, California; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements have been made. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.