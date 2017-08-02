Family of bullied girl sue school district over suicide

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) - The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

An attorney for the family of Mallory Grossman said Tuesday that he's filing a notice of intent to sue the Rockaway Township school district for negligence.

Mallory took her own life in June after what her family says was months of bullying by several of her classmates.

Attorney Bruce Nagel says Mallory's parents pleaded with school officials but "nothing was done."

The Associated Press' messages left for the school district's attorney and superintendent seeking comment weren't immediately returned Tuesday.