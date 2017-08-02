Council agrees to give Chamber more money

Chino Valley Town Council members agreed unanimously July 25 that the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is doing good work and bringing tourism and business interest to town. They approved an increase from $48,000 to $55,000 to support the Chamber in the coming fiscal year.

Town Manager Cecelia Grittman said the contract with the Chamber comes up every year following a joint meeting between the council and Chamber. The town recently received surveys from 10 towns responding to a question of how the municipalities funded their chambers.

Show Low gave $57,000 to its chamber; Parker gave $30,000. Others gave a percentage of the town’s bed tax revenue, anywhere from 2 percent to 45 percent.

Grittman said Town Finance Director Joe Duffy reported bed tax revenues of $90,000 collected this past year, or about 50 percent of this past year’s funding for the chamber.

This year, Chamber President and CEO Arlene Alen came before council requesting $55,000. Membership has grown, she said, from 239 to 289 businesses and entities since 2014.

She said chambers used to be internal, member to member, but to be current and relevant, they must be engaged in the community, in community development, vitality and economic development.

The Chamber received Office of Tourism match grants the past two years and has applied again in this fiscal year. The money would pay for inclusion with TripAdvisor.com.

“Whenever anybody clicks TripAdvisor and says, ‘I’m thinking about going to Prescott,’ we pop up too. That is going to be amazing for us,” Alen said.

Requests for relocation packets has increased from 63 in 2014 to 305 in 2016, and halfway through 2017, 273 packets have been sent out. “The last half of the year is biggest for us, our heaviest tourist season,” she added.

Social media helps the town on the tourism side and the relocation side. Facebook has attracted vendors at events from as far away as Tucson.

Alen said this year should bring an expansion of the Visitor Center, and the establishment of the Community Volunteer Program. The Chino Valley Historical Society’s Bus Tour Through History event last year was so successful, it will offer two buses with two routes at this year’s Fall Fest.

“That will drive the Historical Society’s capital campaign drive for a new museum,” Alen said.

Chambers build businesses and businesses build sales tax revenue, she said in answer to a question from Councilmember Corey Mendoza about how she measures success. Without numbers available, Alen said she looks at the level of engagement with businesses and the town, how the public receives the organization, and how many businesses are joining.

Mayor Darryl Croft said he thought the Chamber might have contacts regarding the industrial park that the town didn’t have, which could prove beneficial.

The newest council member, Cloyce Kelly, said he likes how the consistent repetition of fun events brings people to Chino Valley.

The council unanimously approved the contract for $55,000. Councilman Lon Turner was absent.