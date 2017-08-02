Column: Soccer dad, here I come

In conjunction with my 5-year-old son’s first day of kindergarten Thursday, registration deadline for the upcoming American Youth Soccer Organization season is also this week, a subtle reminder that it’s time to let go.

Of course “letting go” isn’t easy, considering I’ve protected that little man’s daily routine since the minute he came into this world.

What am I so scared of? He’s 5, and will probably have a blast playing soccer, if his asthma doesn’t act up. … Yes, let worry No. 1 enter the room.

My wife has made sure to remind me (in a not so subtle way) every day this past week to get him signed up (I have yet to do this by the way) for his first sports team.

I’m on it, babe!

Worry No. 2: He’s huge! Yes, he takes after his father, who is a mountainous 6-foot-8 and makes a better door than a window. A.J. is already over 4 feet tall, far and way above average. He looks normal standing next to me, but other kids his age?

Not so much.

The time will come, and trust me, it will, when he’s playing defense on the soccer field and unintentionally creams an opposing player because he’s twice his size.

Oops.

And how many hairy-eyeballs will we get when that happens? Not too many, hopefully. We’ll classify that as worry No. 3.

So what’s worry No. 4? It’s only a matter of time before someone uncomfortably asks about the validity of his birth certificate, based solely on his size alone. But I’m sure that won’t happen, right?

I bring these specific situations up not because I’m a worrywart, or an overly-concerned and overly-protective parent, but because I’ve lived through them myself.

Once upon a time, I was an athlete. I played plenty of sports growing up and was on the receiving end of plenty of those “you’re too old and big for this team” and “this isn’t fair” looks, questioning my age as they booed my participation, even in grade school.

My high school coach used to carry two things in his bag. The first, my birth certificate to prove that yes, I was actually a teenager. And two, an official letter from the Arizona Interscholastic Association saying it was OK to for me to wear a T-shirt with a screen-printed number.

The school didn’t have a jersey large enough to fit me until the end of sophomore season. In college it wasn’t so bad, but even at the NCAA Division III level, size is everywhere. It’s the norm.

Luckily, we’re only talking about AYSO soccer here, a great organization filled with volunteers and helpful adults along the way. In the end, all I want is a great experience for my kid and for him to experience the opportunities I didn’t have growing up.

This is a good start.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.