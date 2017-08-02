Column: Fix the problem before taxing residents

Editor’s note: On Sunday the editorial board of The Daily Courier endorsed a yes vote on Prop. 443 in the Prescott city election. We extended an invitation to the organizers of the No on 443 campaign to make their case.

The supporters of No on Prop. 443 are not against a tax as much as we are against additional taxation for a problem that has not been fixed and continues to grow. Sending an additional $10 million per year for the next 10 years to people that have a track record of mismanaging our money is like trying to fill a bucket with a hole in the bottom. No matter how much water you add, until you fix the hole, you will never be able to fill it. The fund for Prescott’s public safety personal was more than 100 percent funded (by the citizens of Prescott) in 2002 and today it is 30 percent funded and still falling. The PSPRS Board have made bad investments time and time again but there seems to be no accountability. They lose billions of our dollars and then tell us we have a debt.

We wish all the time, energy and money that has gone into the attempt to raise taxes would have gone into rallying the state to fix the core issues that have caused these problems. The fact of the matter is that government never acts unless there is a crisis. This unfunded liability did not sneak up on us. City leaders have seen it building for years. It wasn’t until cuts had to be made, that it started to grab the public’s attention, that the city responded with the quick and easy “raise taxes” solution. Passing a tax that will shove money back to the general fund will take the heat off for a couple of years but without real reform at the state level, we will just be kicking the can down the road. This way our current leaders will not have to make the hard decisions and put in the long hours needed to fix this problem. The city has more than $30 million in reserves and in our opinion it’s pouring. A portion of these funds would buy us the needed time to get real reform at the state level.

Leaders with the courage to take on this problem have emerged and need our support. Our state Representatives Noel Campbell and David Stringer have created an Ad Hoc Committee at the state level that is actively looking at ways the state can intervene to bring relief to cities and towns across Arizona. Our own Mayor Oberg has gathered up over 40 other Mayors from around the state who now meet to insist that the state act. The crushing financial burden created by the PSPRS system is not only being carried by Prescott but by most of the other cities and towns across Arizona. It’s time we all stepped out from our individual castles and join each other in demanding action by those hiding under the copper dome in Phoenix.

We support our local police and firemen and feel we have a very professional group of people that do their jobs well. They deserve a real fix that will make sure that when they retire there is a solvent retirement fund waiting for them. No on 443 would support a tax to make the system whole if we knew that the people, systems and policies were changed and in place to ensure what has happened will never happen again. We already gave PSPRS the money once and they squandered it away. Without a real solution, there can be no new tax. Vote No on 443 and then support those in office that have the integrity and grit to find a permanent fix.

Authored by No on Prop. 443 Committee