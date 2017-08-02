Chino Valley man pleads not guilty of sex crimes

A Chino Valley man charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor has pled not guilty.

Arrested on July 13, Leon Taylor, 43, was taken into custody after an investigation showed “he utilized several adult females and one juvenile female as prostitutes not only for his own personal use but also to at least one other adult male,” Lieutenant Vince Schaan, spokesman for the Chino Valley Police Department, told the Courier.

According to the indictment, the minor was 15 years of age or older. After luring the girl for sexual exploitation by offering or soliciting sexual conduct with her on or about Nov. 23, he then had some form of sexual contact with her, the indictment states.

A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 11 at the Yavapai County Superior Court.