Talk of the Town: Moving forward on health care

An open letter to Senator John McCain:

As a longtime supporter, I wanted to give you my opinion about the recent health care discussion in the Senate. I have practiced medicine in Prescott since 1980 and before that trained and practiced in Tucson. I served as the Chief Medical Officer here in Prescott for nine years. I want my input to be of some service to you as you make a difficult decisions going forward.



To me the discussion must start with the questions about access to care, the right to receive care and payment for the care. I believe everyone agrees that access to care should be universal. There has been considerable discussion about healthcare as a right and I believe this confuses things. The way I would frame the discussion is to ask if everyone who presents with an emergency is entitled to care. This question is easily answered yes because here in Prescott and throughout the country, anyone, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, ability to pay or even citizenship, who presents to our emergency department with an emergency condition will be seen and treated. This is not a right defined by the constitution, this is a moral imperative of any country that adheres to Judeo-Christian principle.

The real conundrum for any fiscal conservative such as you and I is the cost of health care and how it is payed for. Anyone who doesn’t see the unsustainability of our current system of payment in health care is simply not looking at the numbers and the demographics. Unfunded liabilities will eventually bankrupt the system if not addressed in a comprehensive fashion. That is the conversation that the Senate should be undertaking instead of dealing with the recent bills that were woefully inadequate to the task of guaranteeing access while reducing the cost of care. I cannot, nor should you, support such bills.

The painful truth for Republicans is that they can’t fix the problems in health care without the Democrats and vice versa. The ACA moved the country in the direction of universal coverage and it is now becoming an acceptable concept to the public. To revert would be political suicide. In addition, the unintended consequences could disrupt 20 percent of our economy which could drive us into a deep recession.

The way forward is clear to me. Shore up the ACA for now and begin dialogue about moving to a universal system. My preference is single payer for primary and emergency care with the private sector providing insurance plans for the secondary and tertiary care. Greater funding of public health could clearly improve the general health of our nation which would help bring down the cost of healthcare. This would hopefully make the insurance market more affordable. This is only one modest proposal from one physician and I promise you there would be a flood of proposals to consider once the government asked for input.

Joseph H Goldberger, MD

Prescott