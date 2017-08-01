From ‘At Risk’ to ‘At Hope’: Fisher’s harrowing childhood an inspiration

Antwone Fisher is an unlikely celebrity; his path to success an ugly journey of unthinkable heartache.

The abandoned boy born to a teenage mother in a Cleveland, Ohio, prison cell, severely abused by his foster mother and then homeless as a high school graduate, is now a 57-year-old Hollywood screenwriter, author, renowned poet, artist and father.

All thanks to some caring authority figures, social workers, a teacher, and a United States Navy officer, who instilled hope in him such that he was able to shred his shroud of shame.

“When I was a kid, if somebody told me I’d be famous one day, that everybody would know my name, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Fisher told the Prescott Unified School District faculty staff in their opening ceremonies at Prescott High School on Monday afternoon. “But you just never know the potential of kids.”

Fisher’s keynote address was the backbone of PUSD’s participation in a community endeavor known as Kids at Hope, a culture intended to inspire education, law enforcement and civic leaders in communities across the United States and Canada to promote hope in all children, no exceptions.

In a speech that neither seemed rehearsed or exaggerated for drama sake, the main character of the 2002 movie of his same name directed by Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington tells a story of a shy, frightened young boy who narrowly escapes a life of abuse, crime, even early death. Instead, he is able to purge the pain buried deep in his soul through poetry despite the dyslexia that left him a poor reader throughout his school years. In the film, Washington plays the psychiatrist.

HIS PAST

Born in a Cleveland prison to a 17-year-old mother two months after his father was shot to death, Fisher spent his childhood years in a severely abusive foster home before he was sent away to a Pennsylvania reform school where he did manage to earn a high school diploma. Aged out of the foster system, however, Fisher is returned to Cleveland, where he is given $66 and a handshake.

Homeless and unemployable, Fisher ends up entangled with a drug dealer. But when his best friend is gunned down just a short ways from where he had been playing basketball, Fisher strives to escape a similar fate. He considers it divine intervention that two days before Christmas in 1977 he spotted a U.S. Navy recruitment poster and somehow he was accepted and shipped off to boot camp in Great Lakes, Minnesota.

Fisher did not prove an ideal candidate. Angry and wounded, Fisher lashed out at those who tangled with him. He is sent for counseling sessions with a no-nonsense psychiatrist who simply by accepting Fisher on his own terms enables him to seek out his family roots and connect with the past so he can build a future.

“At first, I didn’t talk to him. I didn’t want to tell my story … it might been God who sent me to him,” Fisher said.

After reconnecting with some of his actual family members back in Cleveland, Fisher is discharged from the Navy in Los Angeles. He goes to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and then gets hired in Hollywood as a security guard. From there, his fortune changes.

KIDS AT HOPE

Kids at Hope Founder Rick Miller says Fisher is the epitome of an “at risk” child transformed into an “at hope” student who is able to soar above all of his life’s obstacles.

Prescott Unified Education Foundation member and parent Brandi Jex said she appreciates that Fisher reminded everyone in the school system “that we should never give up hope.”

“What an inspiration he is to all of us,” she concluded.

Related Stories