Community leaders endorse Kids at Hope culture

Prescott Police Chief Debora Black issued a summons on Monday morning to a Prescott Resort ballroom of educators, law enforcement leaders, politicians and community activists.

For their unsolicited and “remarkable” deeds to promote hope in children “without a license,” the longtime youth advocate and state law enforcement official said the sentence is for all to continue their commitment to the belief that “all children are capable of success — no exceptions.”

A key community leader in the Kids at Hope initiative in Prescott and the surrounding communities, Black was one of several speakers eager to begin a “village” style philosophy that all children who they work or interact with are worthy of hope regardless of the risks they might face in their daily lives.

“No individual has to sit on the sidelines,” Black stated. “Kids at Hope is a practical belief that leads to success. Kids thrive when they have relationships with caring adults.”

Kids at Hope founder Rick Miller said he is delighted that the Prescott area, as well as Yavapai County, are endorsing this culture because he knows it changes lives, and infuses children with the knowledge that they can be anything they wish to be.

Using humor, science and good-old fashioned optimism, Miller is clear the roots of his mission adopted in 21 states and Canada are simple: all adults who interact with children are hopeologists, or those able to change the trajectory of a child’s life by believing in their value; it requires genius, in other words the ability to see what others cannot see; and it requires adults to be treasurer hunters, those who look for the “buried treasure” in every child no matter their life circumstances. Kids at Hope requires adults to believe every child can succeed, connect with children so they do succeed, and “mental time travel” so as to invite children to explore who they will be in their future and prepare them to travel that path.

“It is not the risk that holds back children from success; it is the absence of hope,” Miller said.

Prescott Unified Schools Superintendent Joe Howard said he finds this to be powerful community initiative that mimics the district’s motto: “Every Child, Every Day.”

A $25,000 Margaret T. Morris Foundation grant will enable the schools and community to undergo future trainings in the Kids at Hope culture.

“This is the beginning of something big,” Howard said. “ … PUSD is a Kids at Hope organization. We’re every child, every day, no exceptions.”

