Police locate train, trailer stolen east of San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — A 25-foot electric passenger train and hauling trailer that were stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area were recovered Monday, police said.
The train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday, police said.
KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2uREjY8) both were discovered on Monday morning in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek.
The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 25-year-old amusement rental company.
Owner Eric Sossamon said the colorful, trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties.
A woman who spotted the trailer in question near her workplace took a photo of it and posted it to Sossamon’s Facebook page Monday morning. This led police to investigate and recover both the train and trailer. No arrests have been made.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK