Police locate train, trailer stolen east of San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — A 25-foot electric passenger train and hauling trailer that were stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area were recovered Monday, police said.

The train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday, police said.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2uREjY8) both were discovered on Monday morning in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek.

The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 25-year-old amusement rental company.

Owner Eric Sossamon said the colorful, trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties.

A woman who spotted the trailer in question near her workplace took a photo of it and posted it to Sossamon’s Facebook page Monday morning. This led police to investigate and recover both the train and trailer. No arrests have been made.