Tank is a 3-year-old American pit bull mix looking for his forever home at Yavapai Humane Society. Tank is a goofy pup who loves to entertain. He likes other dogs and is well-mannered in and outside the home. Tank is looking for people who enjoy cuddle time and walks with him. Meet Tank at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.