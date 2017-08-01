Pet Focus: United Animal Friends Superstars of the Week – Shadow & Witko

Shadow, a declawed 11-year-old, and her best friend, Witko, an 8-year-old, are looking for a home together. The tuxedo pair was surrendered because their owner was no longer able to care for them. We hope they can remain together because they are very bonded, but it is not an absolute requirement. They are OK with dogs. Shadow and Witko are current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and are spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, their adoption fee is $30 if adopted together or $20 for each to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Shadow and Witko, call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about them on UAF’s website, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.