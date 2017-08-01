Local Sports in Brief: Mile Hi Horseshoe Club resumes season Aug. 3

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club in Prescott resumes its summer league season with its second session, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Watson Lake Horseshoe Complex off North Highway 89 and the Watson Lake Park Road roundabout. All pitchers are welcome to participate, no matter their ages or skill levels. The summer league gives pitchers a chance to compile a ringer percentage, score points and record a handicap, Club spokesman Cal Cordes said. Cost is $2 per pitcher per night. For more information, call Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Local bowling

Attention senior bowlers! It’s not too late to register for the Yesterday’s Kids League this winter at Antelope Lanes in Prescott Valley. For more information, call Antelope Lanes at 928-772-7337 or the league secretary at 928-775-3746.

Pioneer bowling league

Pioneer Bowling League in Prescott will conduct a team captains’ meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Plaza Bowl to set up a playing schedule for the 2017-18 season. The league season begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Practice starts at 6:10 p.m., with bowling getting underway at approximately 6:20. For more information, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its July 26 tournament on the North Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott with the “2-Man Best Ball-Blind Draw” format. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, Brad Brightwell and Richard Fink posted a 71, with a low net of 61 going to Peter Meyer and Ron Weiss. In the Second Flight, Jerry Emery and Jack Carnes fired a 77, while James Whitfied and Mike Majer took low net with a 61. In the Third Flight, shooting an 80 were Chuck Elsberry and Rich Gilbert, with a low net of 60 going to Bill Rathbun and Chuck Gibson. In the Fourth Flight, Jack Dubois and Bruce Schlink took low-gross honors with an 85, while Gene Forsythe and Bill McGiver shot a low net of 59. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

The playing format for Quailwood Greens Men’s Club was “Red, White & Blue” July 26 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. In the A Flight, nabbing first place in the low gross category was Nick Proefrock, with Dave Janz nabbing low net honors. Second place in low gross went to Marcus Dunsworth, with runner-up in low net going to Mark Miller. In the B Flight, first place in low gross went to John Robb, with low net going to Doug Schlenker. Nabbing second place in low gross was Ed Haga, with low net going to Don Borzilleri. In the C Flight, first place in low gross went to Jack Lambert, with low net going to Darryll Walton. Claiming second place in low gross was Frank Knowles, with Jim Thorp and Chuck Wallace tying for second low net. Closest to the Pin winners were Dave Janz (hole Nos. 2 and 16), Pete Peterson (No. 3), Kevin Kobus (No. 5), Jack Lambert (No. 7), Dale Hunt (No. 11) and Marcus Dunsworth (No. 13).

Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association played the “No Putts” format July 27 on the South Course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, Gayle Rendleman won with a 45 score, followed by Judi Meinholz in second place with a 50 and Corrie Widmer in third with a 51. In the Second Flight, Joan Mendenhall won with a 50, followed by Jean McGuire in second place (52 score) and Suzanne Robb in third (53). In the Third Flight, Claudia Miner won with a 43.5 score, followed by Sue Gibson in second place (51.5 score) and Bev Peck in third (52). In the Closest to the Pin competition, Miner won on hole Nos. 8 and 15. Rendleman posted the low gross of the week with an 87. Miner registered the low net of the week with a 65.

AYSO in Prescott taking signups for 2017 season

Registration is open for the upcoming 2017 American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season with Region 172 in Prescott. Cost is $90 per player ages 4 to 18 with a deadline to register set for Friday, Aug. 4. Weekly practices and Saturday games will take place at Pioneer Park in Prescott with AYSO trained coaching and a uniform for everyone. Region 172 is searching for more volunteers for positions of referee and coach. Training is provided. For more information on how to register players and become a volunteer, visit prescottsoccer.net. Anyone who registers after Aug. 4 will be placed on a waiting list.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Desert Roses to host shotgun shooting sports field day Aug. 20 in Dewey

The Desert Roses women’s shotgun program at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center will be heading north Aug. 20 to host a shotgun shooting sports field day at the Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club in Dewey. This in an introductory event, designed to teach women shooters of all skill levels about firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Participants also will learn about the history of shotguns, firearm framework, ammunition, basic shooting technique, and a shooting sports overview, followed by an afternoon in the field with individual and group instruction from Ben Avery Clay Target Center range masters. The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 registration fee includes eye and ear protection, loaner shotguns, ammunition and targets. The Prescott Valley Trap and Skeet Club is located at 10800 AZ-69 in Dewey. For more information about the Ben Avery Clay Target Center, visit www.azgfd.com/shooting or call (623) 434-8119.