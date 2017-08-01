New PHS Badger Commons lounge a gift to students now, later

Prescott High School Assistant Principal Amy Buettner is an educator, not an interior designer.

Yet over the course of the last year she has collected furniture catalogs and fabric swatches. She has priced how to dress up an ugly trash can. She has collected hundreds of student surveys related to comfortable seating and color palettes. She’s eyed table stools when ordering a favorite latte.

She’s accepted checks totaling some $23,000 from community friends who appreciate the vision of what she and others hope will be a more welcoming, student-friendly space: Badger Commons.

With the opening of the school year, students will be greeted with a refurbished lobby area intended to resemble a trendy coffee shop with furnishings and devices suited to student tastes — high-top tables and stools, modular couches and chairs, a charging station for mobile devices and a 50-inch, wall-mounted Smart TV interactive screen that will scroll school messages.

“The entrance to PHS has been kind of underwhelming,” said Buettner of the need for a revamped lobby and entrance.

As an administrator, Buettner said she is familiar with the outstanding students and faculty who occupy the building much of the year, and the “phenomenal” educational accomplishments that occur, but “first impressions matter.”

Standing in the lobby on a near daily basis over the course of the last two years, Buettner said she felt “we have to do better.”

She knew the district did not have money to finance a remodel so she managed to target grants and donations — the University of Arizona provided an $8,000 grant — to kick start the overhaul. Until now, the area has been open space with a couple of lunch tables outside of the school cafeteria.

“The community has really gotten excited about it,” said Buettner, who opened up one unmarked envelope and found a check for $1,400 from the Class of 1961. The 2017 National Honor Society donated $1,700 from the proceeds of their annual talent show. The district’s education foundation, parent-teacher organization, businesses, civic organizations and families have also donated to the effort.

Best of all, Buettner said has been the response of so many students who before now have had no sense of ownership in the school’s appearance.

“The one thing I did when I first hatched this plan was talk with the kids,” Buettner said. “Based on the feedback, they wanted a ‘cool’ place to hang out,” be it a brief respite between classes or to play a game of “Dungeons and Dragons” with their friends.

Class of 2017 graduate Katie Townsend, who is now studying interior design, tallied student surveys and picked out fabrics and styles based on the top favorites, she noted.

“It was fun to see the students’ reaction about improving the atmosphere of Prescott High School,” Townsend said. “It’s always nice to have nice things, and I think this will definitely better the environment at the high school; make it a little more friendly.”

Junior Cutter Todd agrees this will enhance the lobby appearance. He is skeptical about the need and use, particularly with gym areas in dire need of repairs.

“I imagine it will look good, but I’m not sure it’s the best idea to add couches in a hallway,” Todd said.

Administrators have high hopes the lounge will prove popular with the student body.

District Superintendent Joe Howard sees the all-donation-funded lounge area as setting “the right tone for students.”

“The PHS administration wants students to have ownership in their school, and that’s the greatest thing you can hear at a high school: that it’s student-centered,” Howard said. “That’s a sign of a GREAT high school in my point of view.”