Ask the editor... Aug. 1, 2017

Question: Why don’t you include movie times in your weekly Kudos “Now Showing” feature?

Answer: Movie times vary or change and can be found on the individual theater websites. Harkins Theaters movie times can also be found each day in their advertisement, which is usually on page 2A of The Daily Courier.

Question: Only eight million people have Obamacare, so how can 24 million people lose coverage if it is repealed? Just say NO to the fake news mainstream media!

Answer: The number comes from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which is currently led by a Republican. It includes all facets of Obamacare, not just the people who signed up for insurance through the exchanges. That means also people who gained insurance as part of their parents plans when the age limit was raised, people who were added to Medicaid because of the expansion, employees who gained coverage because more businesses were required to provide insurance for them, etc. Now, not all of those would have been impacted under skinny repeal, 27-year-olds would still be covered by their parents’ policy for example, but that is why the number is greater than just those who signed up for coverage through the exchanges, and why the CBO scorecard has varied from 16 million for the skinny repeal to 32 million for a complete repeal.